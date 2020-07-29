New York Jets Running Back Has Retired At 24

Injuries have a nasty habit of ending promising NFL careers before they can begin. But for New York Jets running back Jalin Moore, his career is sadly over before it can even begin.

On Tuesday, Moore announced that he is retiring from the NFL. He offered his thanks to the Jets, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019, for giving him a chance to live his NFL dream.

Moore was a star running back at Appalachian State, rushing for 3,570 yards and 33 touchdowns in four seasons. After rushing for over 1,400 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2016, he was named Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player Of The Year.

Unfortunately, his senior year was cut tragically short by a devastating leg injury. His ankle was dislocated and fractured at the same time.

😢 Mountaineer legend who truly gave his all for App State, down to his last play, a touchdown run in which he had the toughness to try to recover a potential fumble seconds after shattering his ankle. Thank you, @Itz__boobie. pic.twitter.com/Z3Ew752Q7M — App State Nation (@AppStateNation) July 28, 2020

While the injury didn’t stop the Jets from taking a flyer on him in 2019, he wasn’t recovered enough to play. He was immediately placed on the non-football injury list before the season and never played a down that year.

Ahead of the 2020 season, Moore was already ruled out for the season.

Jets fans and Appalachian State fans have taken to social media to wish him good luck in his future endeavors.

“Best of luck to Jalin Moore, thank you for being a Jet and we look forward to seeing big things from you in the future!” one Jets fan wrote on Twitter.

Get well soon, Jalin!