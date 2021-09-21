New York Jets Safety Reportedly Getting Released

The New York Jets are shuffling their secondary personnel and will release safety Sheldrick Redwine, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Jets added Redwine, a former fourth-round pick of the Browns, after Cleveland cut him in late August. In the team’s season opener against the Carolina Panthers, Redwine played 21 defensive snaps and finished with five tackles.

However, he was beaten for a touchdown in that game by former Jet Robby Anderson. Whether or not it made any sense for Redwine to be matched up with Anderson is another topic, but regardless, the third-year pro did not play on defense in Week 2.

Redwine did make a tackle on special teams, but the Jets clearly feel his roster spot would be better used elsewhere.

Veteran Adrian Colbert started at Redwine’s position last Sunday and will likely remain in the lineup going forward. Another reason why Redwine became expendable is the fact that the Jets are hoping to get 2020 third-round pick Ashtyn Davis back soon.

Davis played in 10 games last season and started six while recording 36 tackles and a fumble recovery. He is currently on injured reserve.