Sam Darnold Was Asked Today About Trevor Lawrence Speculation

The NFL has a number of pretty bad teams, with 10 franchises sitting at one or fewer wins. The only team without a victory so far is the New York Jets, and there may not be one in sight, bringing up a pretty interesting predicament if the team winds up with the No. 1 NFL Draft pick and Trevor Lawrence on the board and Sam Darnold entering his fourth year.

Lawrence, the Clemson superstar, looks like he was made in a quarterback factory. He has a huge arm, he’s incredibly athletic, and people gravitate towards him as a leader. He’s also handled college superstardom extremely well, for a guy that has been dubbed the next big thing since he was the No. 1 overall recruit in the country.

Of course, the Jets have a talented young quarterback. Sam Darnold, the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is still just 23 years old. Many would argue that we don’t even know what he can be yet, as he’s been on a team devoid of talent, with an ineffective head coach in Adam Gase drawing up the offense. There is definitely some truth to that. However, the ability to take Lawrence might be a once in a generation thing for a team.

The speculation grows with every passing week, and Jets loss. Today, Sam Darnold was asked about it directly. He says he hasn’t be paying attention.

Darnold says he doesn’t pay attention to Trevor Lawrence speculation, focused on the Bills. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 22, 2020

That’s probably the right approach. There isn’t much that Darnold can do, other than try and light it up over the rest of the season. Even if he puts together some impressive play, that may just increase his trade value, rather than move the Jets away from taking Trevor Lawrence.

Darnold has missed some time this year with a shoulder injury. In four games, he’s thrown for just 198 yards per game, with three touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s on pace for what may be his worst NFL season, despite it being his third year in the league, though there may not be a less talented offense in the NFL than the New York Jets.

Some have gone so far as to suggest that Trevor Lawrence stay at Clemson for another year, rather than be picked by the Jets. That seems unlikely, but he certainly won’t be entering a great situation if he winds up there, though the team will likely pair him with a new coach at the very least.

The Jets host the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills this weekend. Darnold has practiced this week, in hopes to start the game.

[Rich Cimini]