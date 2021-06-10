Jets Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Defensive Back

The New York Jets are adding some veteran secondary and special teams depth in the form of former Atlanta Falcons safety Sharrod Neasman.

Neasman, 29, has spent the last five seasons in Atlanta after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic in 2016. He appeared in 57 games for the Falcons, playing extensively on special teams while also seeing considerable time in the secondary.

In 2010, Neasman played in all 16 contests and started two. He finished with 27 tackles and a sack. For his career, Neasman owns 80 total tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.

Veteran safety Sharrod Neasman is signing with the #Jets, per @AgentChristinaP. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2021

When taking a closer look at the back of the Jets’ secondary, standout Marcus Maye is locked in at free safety. The strong safety spot is more up for grabs, with second-year pro Ashtyn Davis still rehabbing an injury that ended his 2020 season prematurely.

Free agent signing Lamarcus Joyner would probably be the starting strong safety if the season began today.

Neasman, the team’s newest signing, should provide depth at both spots.