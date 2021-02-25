The Spun

Jets Running Back Addresses Speculation About The QB Position

Sam Darnold winds up to throw a pass for the New York Jets.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 21: Quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets drops back to pass against the defense of the New England Patriots during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The New York Jets are in the middle of a pivotal offseason, as the team figures out what to do at quarterback. Sam Darnold’s future is in limbo.

The No. 3 overall pick in 2018, Darnold’s three seasons in green have been a rollercoaster ride. With the team owning the No. 2 pick this year, time might be up in New York for the young passer.

This week, one of Darnold’s teammates, running back La’Mical Perine, went to bat for the former USC star publicly. In an appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” Wednesday, Perine advocated for keeping Darnold around as the starter in 2021.

“You have to put good weapons around him and he can very well succeed and be one of the top quarterbacks in the league…I hope he’s on our team this year. He’s my starting quarterback,” Perine said.

You have to appreciate Perine having Darnold’s back here, but only time will tell what the Jets will do with the fourth-year pro.

Indications are they will take their time in making a final decision on Darnold.

If the Jets want to move on from Darnold, they could select a new quarterback with the second overall pick, or try and convince Houston to trade Deshaun Watson.


