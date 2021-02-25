Jets Running Back Addresses Speculation About The QB Position

The New York Jets are in the middle of a pivotal offseason, as the team figures out what to do at quarterback. Sam Darnold’s future is in limbo.

The No. 3 overall pick in 2018, Darnold’s three seasons in green have been a rollercoaster ride. With the team owning the No. 2 pick this year, time might be up in New York for the young passer.

This week, one of Darnold’s teammates, running back La’Mical Perine, went to bat for the former USC star publicly. In an appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” Wednesday, Perine advocated for keeping Darnold around as the starter in 2021.

“You have to put good weapons around him and he can very well succeed and be one of the top quarterbacks in the league…I hope he’s on our team this year. He’s my starting quarterback,” Perine said.

Jets RB La'Mical Perine would like to see Sam Darnold as the QB in 2021. A guest on the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," Perine said, "No disrespect to any of the quarterbacks in the draft," but Darnold is "a great leader. You have to put good… https://t.co/MtXRzNHgXq — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) February 24, 2021

You have to appreciate Perine having Darnold’s back here, but only time will tell what the Jets will do with the fourth-year pro.

Indications are they will take their time in making a final decision on Darnold.

The #Jets are planning to complete their evaluations of the top QBs in the NFL Draft before making any decisions on Sam Darnold, sources say. That includes Pro Days and interviews. While they’ve received real interest in Darnold, they want to get the full QB picture first. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2021

If the Jets want to move on from Darnold, they could select a new quarterback with the second overall pick, or try and convince Houston to trade Deshaun Watson.