We’re in that phase of the NFL offseason where teams are trying to plug their remaining holes with veterans. But while some active free agents are eagerly waiting for a call, one team is trying to coax former Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long out of retirement.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the New York Jets have reached out to Long about a possible deal. Long is a seven-year veteran who made three straight Pro Bowls in his first three seasons.

The former first-round pick signed a four-year $40 million with the Chicago Bears before the 2016 season. But injuries began to mount for Long almost immediately. He suffered a torn labrum, strained triceps, then various ankle, shoulder, finger, foot and hip injuries over the next four years.

Long played in just 29 games from 2016 to 2019, and announced his retirement after the 2019 season. The Bears declined his contract option in March, making him a free agent.

Sources: Jets have talked to former Bears Pro Bowl OL Kyle Long about coming out of retirement. Story: https://t.co/40r7X6PFPP pic.twitter.com/bJVp5jZMJS — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) June 5, 2020

Pundits are already leery of the Jets’ efforts to bring a former Pro Bowl lineman out of retirement. They did, after all, do the exact same last year with Ryan Kalil with disastrous results.

Kalil started just seven games but showed almost none of the consistency that made him a bedrock of the Carolina Panthers offense for 12 years.

All of that said, the Jets still have some glaring holes on the offensive line. But they have ton of cap space burning a hole in their pocket. OverTheCap estimates that the Jets have over $24 million in cap space for 2020.

If Long is willing to give it another go, it might be a high-risk, high-reward signing for Gang Green.

Should Kyle Long come out of retirement and join the New York Jets?