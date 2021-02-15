New York Jets Veteran Wide Receiver Could Be Released

The New York Jets are getting ready to totally revamp their team in 2021. But that could lead them to axe one of their only good performers from the 2020 season.

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder is a candidate to be released. Cimini didn’t cite any reports, but instead noted that Crowder counts $10 million against the salary cap in 2021. The Jets have a ton of cap space but need every cent of it to overhaul their decimated roster.

Crowder was the Jets’ leading receiver in all major categories last season. He had 59 catches for 699 yards and six touchdowns as the Jets went 2-14 last year.

But it’s worth noting that Jets general manager Joe Douglas wasn’t the one who brought Crowder to New York in the first place. Former Jets GM Mike Maccagnan signed him to a three-year, $28.5 million contract in March 2019. Maccagnan was fired a few months later.

Crowder gave the Jets quality production in 2019, finishing the year with 78 receptions for 833 yards and six touchdowns.

It’s cap-casualty szn. A closer look at the Jamison Crowder situation. #Jets https://t.co/UkHHX7UnwG — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) February 15, 2021

Given that the Jets might go into 2021 with a new quarterback instead of Sam Darnold anyway, chemistry with the receivers probably won’t be a factor for Douglas and new head coach Robert Saleh.

Fortunately, Crowder is a quality slot receiver who is still in his prime at age 27. If the Jets do wind up cutting him, he likely won’t be unemployed too long.

Will Jamison Crowder be a New York Jet next season?