The New York Jets will take a trip across the pond this weekend to play the Atlanta Falcons in London on Sunday morning. Before hopping on the flight, the organization opted to part ways with one of their defensive backs.

The Jets reportedly waived veteran Jarrod Wilson on Thursday afternoon, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The 27-year-old safety signed with the team just over a month ago and was a full participant at practice on Wednesday, but will now be left looking for a new team.

Wilson originally joined the Jets practice squad in early September, but quickly worked his way up to the active roster. He appeared in three games for New York through the first four weeks, playing in 83 defensive snaps and 27 on special teams.

Wilson totaled five tackles, one of which was for a loss, with the Jets.

From the wire:

— The #Seahawks elevated WR Phillip Dorsett from the practice squad to play tonight.

— The #Jets released DB Jarrod Wilson.

— The Jaylon Smith signing by the #Packers was made official.

— The #Seahawks placed WR D’Wayne Eskridge on IR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2021

The Jets were just the second NFL team that Wilson had been a part of in his professional career. He started his time in the league in 2016 with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan.

Wilson carved out a solid role for himself in Jacksonville, making 75 appearances and 30 starts. Prior to his training camp release this summer, he racked up 176 tackles and three interceptions for the Jaguars.

The Jets clearly feel content with their prospects in the secondary heading into this weekend’s game against the Falcons. Atlanta is severely depleted at receiver, which should give New York an edge in that particular match-up on Sunday.

The Jets and Falcons will each look for their second win of the year this weekend in London. Kick off is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.