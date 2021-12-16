New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims was supposed to take that next step in his development this year. Unfortunately, the Baylor product has regressed.

Mims has just eight catches for 133 yards heading into the final four games of the 2021 season. As a rookie, he had 23 receptions for 357 yards.

This past Sunday was a day to forget for Mims, who had a pair of costly penalties against the New Orleans Saints. That’s not what the Jets’ coaching staff wants to see out of the former second-round pick, especially considering he was benched earlier this year.

On Thursday afternoon, Mims addressed getting benched by the Jets’ coaching staff. He claims he can’t control what the staff does, calling it “their decisions.”

Despite how disappointing this season has been for Mims, the talented wideout hasn’t lost confidence in himself.

“I think I’m a very good player. I don’t think there are too many players like me,” Mims told reporters on Thursday.

Mims has been mentioned in trade rumors in the past, but the Jets weren’t ready to move on from him at that time.

If this relationship between Mims and the coaching staff doesn’t improve, the front office may want to consider parting ways with the young wideout.