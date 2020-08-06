New York Jets wide receiver Josh Doctson, who signed with the team in February, has opted out of the 2020 NFL season.

The Jets announced the news on Doctson moments ago. He is the third player to join Gang Green’s opt out list, joining star linebacker C.J. Mosley and offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi.

NFL players had until 4 p.m. ET today to opt out of the upcoming season. More than 60 chose to do so, including a few big names.

Th 6-foot-2, 205-pound Doctson was a first round pick for Washington in 2016. However, he failed to distinguish himself in three seasons in D.C., catching only 81 passes for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns.

Washington released the former TCU standout before last season. Doctson then caught on with the Minnesota Vikings, but appeared in only one game for them and failed to record a catch.

WR Josh Doctson has been placed on the Reserve/Opt Out list. 📰 https://t.co/8WS7iPmIV8 — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 6, 2020

With Doctson opting out and Quincy Enunwa already out of the picture, the New York Jets’ wide receiver depth chart is relatively thin.

Breshad Perriman, Jamison Crowder and 2020 draft pick Denzel Mims will be the team’s three primary wideouts, but beyond that, pickings are rather slim.