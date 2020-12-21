The New York Post’s Headline About Jets Win Is Going Viral

The New York Jets finally got a win today and no one is happy about it.

Well, the Jets’ players and coaches are probably happy – no one wants to go 0-16, after all – but everyone else is upset.

New York beat the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20, on Sunday afternoon. It’s the biggest upset of the NFL season and one of the most-stunning results in recent years. The win knocked the Jets out of No. 1 overall pick status for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Jets and the Jaguars are now tied for the worst record, but Jacksonville is expected to have the tiebreaker due to strength of schedule.

Of course, the New York Post had quite the headline for the Jets’ win. The newspaper’s cover is going viral on social media.

Welp, indeed.

ESPN host Mike Greenberg shared his reaction to the win on Twitter.

“I feel good for the players. They’ve played hard. But in the big picture this is obviously devastating for the franchise,” he tweeted on Sunday evening.

The Trevor Lawrence dream isn’t completely over, but the Jets will probably need some help moving forward.

New York needs to lose out and hope Gardner Minshew pulls out a win in the Jaguars’ final two games.