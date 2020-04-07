Ranking The 5 Ugliest Uniforms In The NFL In 2020

In the NFL, upgrading and innovating is a must for success, but that doesn’t necessarily require improving uniforms. For most teams in the league, uniforms simply aren’t of importance.

But that doesn’t stop fans from complaining about their team’s ugly threads. Some organizations are set, having a perfect color scheme, logo and design. But others, like the teams listed below, just can’t seem to get anything right these days.

Here’s a look at what we believe to be the five ugliest uniforms in the NFL today:

5. New York Giants

To be quite honest, the Giants have one of the best color schemes to work with. But the overall look is just flat-out dull.

The all-blue home jersey, accompanied by white numbers, lacks creativity and makes no use of red. The shoulders don’t even include stripes. The road uniform isn’t bad. But overall, just a boring look for a team that represents the liveliest city in the world.

4. Atlanta Falcons

Like the Giants, the Falcons’ uniforms lack sizzle. The red and black combination is as good as it gets – but Atlanta somehow found a way to make it forgettable.

Fortunately, the Falcons’ organization is set to reveal a new set of threads at some point this offseason. Rumor has it, the new uniforms will give off a throwback vibe. Until then, though, the Falcons’ current uniforms check in at No. 4 on the worst in the NFL.

3. Arizona Cardinals

It’s not that the Cardinals have an “ugly” look, it’s just that their uniforms are so bland. Red and white is the most overused color scheme in the NFL, and Arizona found a way to mess it up.

Much like the Giants, the Cardinals’ base-red uniform has nothing interesting or appealing about it. Just another red uniform with white numbers.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

No surprise here. The Jaguars get an ‘A’ for creativity, but the entire look is an absolute mess. The color scheme is putrid and the design is confusing to look at. The logo and teal color scheme has so much potential, but there’s no hope in sight.

Even the recent upgrade couldn’t do much to improve this awful look.

1. New York Jets

The Jets just can’t seem to do anything right these days – whether it’s on or off the field. The organization just recently ‘upgraded’ its uniforms, but calling them an upgrade is the last word to describe the new look.

The uniforms look like they were made for the XFL. Once again, a New York teams fails to excite one of the most passionate fan-bases in the NFL.

Which uniform do you think is the ugliest in the NFL?