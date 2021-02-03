On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed what football fans have been wondering for the past few months: what would a trade for New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold look like.

Other analysts suggested a Day 2 pick, like a late second or early third-round pick. That was during the 2020 season when Darnold was struggling in the second year of Adam Gase’s offense.

However, Schefter is much more bullish on Darnold’s prospects in a potential trade. “Do I think they’re getting a top 10 pick for Sam Darnold? No,” Schefter said on Tuesday night. “Do I think they could get a first round pick, a later first round pick? Yes.”

Not long after Schefter’s report came out, NFL analyst Matt Miller offered a potential landing spot. “Indianapolis makes too much sense,” he said on Wednesday morning.

Earlier this offseason, Schefter predicted Darnold would remain with the Jets for the 2021 season. “I think the plan would be to proceed with Sam Darnold as the quarterback for the New York Jets in 2021,” Schefter said.

However, there are plenty of teams that could be interested in the young quarterback. The Washington Football Team, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints could all opt to pursue Darnold.

Of course, a blockbuster trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson awaits as well. That could alter the number of teams involved in the Sam Darnold sweepstakes – if the Jets trade him at all.