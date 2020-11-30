NFL Analyst Thinks 1 Coach Might Be Worse Than Adam Gase

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase has been the league’s biggest punching bag this season. The Jets fell to 0-11 on the season with Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Gase, 42, is now 7-20 as the Jets’ head coach. New York went 7-9 this season and has become the worst team in the league – by far- in 2020.

One NFL head coach might be doing a worse job, though. That’s what former NFL offensive lineman turned analyst Geoff Schwartz believes Anthony Lynn might be worse.

The Chargers fell to 3-8 on the season following Sunday’s loss to the Bills. Lynn made several disastrous decisions down the stretch of Sunday’s game.

“I’ve watched lots of football in my life. I’ve never seen an end of the game like the Chargers just had. They are so poorly coached,” Schwartz, an 8-year NFL offensive lineman, tweeted.

“People keep saying Adam Gase is worse than Lynn. Might be true. But Lynn has a playoff contender team if they could finish games. The Jets aren’t close to that. So maybe Gase is awful but Lynn gets exposed every time there’s a close game.”

People keep saying Adam Gase is worse than Lynn. Might be true. But Lynn has a playoff contender team if they could finish games. The Jets aren’t close to that. So maybe Gase is awful but Lynn gets exposed every time there’s a close game. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 29, 2020

Lynn could be on his way out of Los Angeles following the 2020 season.

The Chargers have a young stud at quarterback in Justin Herbert, but they’ve failed in too many key situations this season. It would be surprising to see Lynn brought back in 2021.