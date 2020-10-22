NFL Analyst Describes What Jets Might Get For QB Sam Darnold

Amid what could go down as the worst season in NFL history, the New York Jets are at a crossroads with QB Sam Darnold. There are trade rumors ahead of the deadline, but one analyst has an idea of what the Jets QB would be worth.

On Thursday, Chase Stuart of FootballPerspective.com dismissed the idea that the Jets wouldn’t trade Darnold without the No. 1 pick being secured. He said that the market value for Darnold is likely between a second- and third-round pick.

Stuart took it a step further, claiming that the Jets might be better off trading Darnold to ensure they get that top pick. He suggested that it’s very possible Darnold could play well enough to win them some games and cost them the spot.

That’s certainly a fear that any Jets fan ready to tank the season might have. But given the sheer lack of talent on the team and how daunting the schedule is, it still seems unlikely.

The bigger concern I'd have if I was running the Jets was that Darnold plays the Jets out of the #1 pick. At this point, I don't even think the Jets *want* him to play well. The 2020 season is lost for the Jets, so it's on to 2021. What value do the Jets get out of Darnold Ws? — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) October 22, 2020

Darnold was one of the most highly touted QBs in several years coming out of USC in 2018. He fell to the Jets at No. 3, who had traded up with the Colts several weeks before to get the pick.

Darnold had a promising rookie season, but was sporadic in his play in 2019. Everything came tumbling down for him in 2020 though. Just about everything has gone wrong for Darnold and the entire team.

What may be most important is the fact that Jets GM Joe Douglas was not the one who drafted Darnold. His future is by no means contingent on Darnold. And if the possibility of landing Trevor Lawrence is there for the taking, there’s no reason he can’t pull the trigger.

