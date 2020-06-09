NFL Analyst Names The League’s Worst Head Coach

Last month, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made it clear the league plans to go ahead with the 2020 season as scheduled.

Although fan attendance is still up in the air, it looks like the 2020 campaign is a full go. With the season fast-approaching, one team of NFL analysts decided to rank all of the league’s coaches.

While Bill Belichick is the unquestioned No. 1, there has to be a loser as well. That distinction went to New York Jets and former Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase.

Although the Jets finished the 2019 season strong, The Score made it clear that Gase is the lowest on the NFL coaching totem pole. His struggles to produce a potent – or at least competent – offense ensured his place on the list.

Here’s what The Score head to say about Gase:

The New York Jets hired Gase to be something of an offensive guru, but they finished dead last in total offense and second-last in scoring in 2019. Though he inherited a leaky offensive line and few playmakers with the Jets, this isn’t the first time Gase has struggled as a head coach; he’s never produced an offense ranked better than 24th in his four years with the title. Accordingly, fans soured on him by the end of the season, with “Fire Adam Gase” appearing on banners and billboards.

In four seasons as a head coach in the NFL, Gase has produced one winning season – his first with the Dolphins.

New York finished the season on a 6-2 run in its last eight games. Once Sam Darnold returned to full strength, the team finally found its rhythm.

Can Gase finally turn things around?