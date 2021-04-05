NFL Analyst Names The Worst Draft Pick In Recent History

The 2021 NFL Draft is quickly approaching.

This year’s NFL Draft is set to take place in Cleveland, Ohio. It will begin on Thursday, April 29 and run through the weekend.

It’s expected to be a quarterback-heavy draft, at least at the top. There could be as many as five quarterbacks taken in the top 10 of the 2021 NFL Draft. Some of those quarterbacks will pan out, but there will surely be a bust or two, as well.

You don’t have to go very far back in NFL Draft history to find some bad quarterback selections.

Bleacher Report NFL Draft analyst Gary Davenport named the New York Jets’ selection of Sam Darnold at No. 3 overall in 2018 the worst pick in recent history.

From his ranking:

This one is apt to stir debate. After all, while Sam Darnold hasn’t been good over three seasons with the New York Jets, he’s been better than Rosen. But Darnold was an even bigger draft gaffe for a few reasons. While his on-field performance has been at least marginally better than Rosen’s, that’s just about all it has been. Yes, Darnold has thrown more touchdown passes than interceptions. But the margin isn’t impressive: 45 to 39. He hasn’t completed 60 percent of his career passing attempts; his career passer rating is south of 80; and he’s won just 13 of his 38 starts.

Darnold probably hasn’t been a complete bust, but he hasn’t been very good, either.

Unsurprisingly, the Jets are rumored to be eyeing a quarterback at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft. Hopefully this one hits better than Darnold did.