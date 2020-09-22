NFL Analyst Suggests Major Trade For Jets QB Sam Darnold

It’s way too early to tell which teams will be in the sweepstakes for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but for now, the New York Jets are right in the thick of things.

New York suffered yet another double-digit loss, as it currently owns an 0-2 record. If the Jets’ struggles continue this season, they could be in the mix for Trevor Lawrence. Most analysts believe he’s the top prospect in the 2021 class.

Drafting a quarterback like Lawrence would spell the end of Sam Darnold’s tenure in New York. That might sound far-fetched, but Jon Ledyard of Pewter Report believes there’s a real possibility that can happen. He also mentioned one team that could use Darnold.

“The Jets are the worst team in the NFL right now, and if they continue on that path and lock in the No. 1 seed, they should and probably will look to trade Sam Darnold,” Ledyard tweeted. “And the Steelers should be willing to outbid the competition for him.”

It’d be extremely unfair to blame Darnold for the Jets’ lack of success this season. The front office put a mediocre receiving corps around him, and it’s seriously time to start questioning Adam Gase’s coaching ability.

Through two games this season, Darnold has completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 394 yards, two touchdowns and an interceptions.

Darnold is still just 23 years old, so there’s plenty of time for him to develop at quarterback. Unfortunately though, he might not have the chance to reach his full potential in New York.