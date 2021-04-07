Telling Details Emerge From Jets, NFL Draft Trade Interest

With five quarterbacks potentially going in the first 10 picks of the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, it could be as chaotic a draft as we’ve seen in a long time. The No. 2 pick, however, is expected to stay with the New York Jets, especially after their recent trade of Sam Darnold.

The team sent the fourth-year quarterback down to the Carolina Panthers for a sixth-round pick this year, and second and fourth-round selections in the 2022 NFL Draft. The team has all but admitted that this means they’re drafting his replacement, widely expected to be BYU standout Zach Wilson.

Right behind the Jets, we’ve already seen one huge jump up. The San Francisco 49ers gave a major haul to the Miami Dolphins for the No. 3 pick. It doesn’t sound like other teams have the same appetite to try and pry the No. 2 pick out of the Jets’ hands, even if they were open to it.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets have “received few phone calls and very little interest for the No. 2 overall selection.” The fact that there are three high-level quarterbacks still available may have something to do with that, of course.

Draft tidbit: The #Jets have received few phone calls and very little interest for the No. 2 overall selection, source said. Perhaps everyone believes they’ll just stick and pick. But interesting compared to the bounty No. 3 brought the #Dolphins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2021

If the 49ers go with Mac Jones, as has been floated a number of times now, there may very well be other teams that were more interested in Trey Lance or Justin Fields anyway. Based on other recent reports, No. 4—the Atlanta Falcons‘ pick—may be the next point of drama.

The Falcons could certainly take a quarterback as an heir apparent to Matt Ryan. Fields is from nearby Kennesaw, and played his first college season at Georgia.

Their reported willingness to trade down, however, signals that they aren’t locked in on taking a quarterback.

The Miami Dolphins are at No. 6, after their trade with the 49ers and consequent trade up with the Philadelphia Eagles. There were some rumblings earlier in the year that they weren’t sold on Tua Tagovailoa long term and were a popular team in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. Taking a quarterback here is not the same as trading for an established superstar talent like Watson, current legal troubles aside.

The Detroit Lions pick seventh and, even after the acquisition of Jared Goff in the Matthew Stafford deal, could look for their true quarterback of the future. The Carolina Panthers probably won’t pick one, after trading for Darnold, but the Denver Broncos are definitely a prime option at No. 9.

This year’s NFL Draft won’t be lacking drama. Things begin with the first round on April 29.

