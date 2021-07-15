The NFL’s Franchise Tag Deadline Has Officially Passed

The deadline for NFL teams to sign franchise-tagged players to long-term deals has officially passed.

Only one major deal took place this Thursday, as the Carolina Panthers signed offensive tackle Taylor Moton to a four-year, $72 million extension. That contract includes $43 million guaranteed.

Moton was the only remaining player on the franchise tag to sign a long-term extension. This means Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams, New York Jets safety Marcus Maye, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson and Washington Football Team offensive lineman Brandon Scherff will be free agents next year.

For the past week, several NFL insiders reported that Godwin and Robinson were unlikely to sign new deals. The Jets and Saints were trying to reach agreements with Maye and Williams, respectively, but they were unable to find a middle ground.

Official: No long-term deals for six franchise-tagged players: #Bucs WR Chris Godwin, #Jets S Marcus Maye, #Bears WR Allen Robinson, #Jaguars T Cam Robinson, #WFT G Brandon Scherff & #Saints S Marcus Williams. Taylor Moton got a deal in Carolina. Rest play on tag & FA next year. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 15, 2021

There are always a few pros and cons to playing on the franchise tag.

Players have the chance to really help out their value on the open market if they perform well on the franchise tag. We saw Kirk Cousins play this game to perfection a few years ago.

The downside to playing on the franchise tag is that an injury can occur and really cast doubt over a player’s future. Dak Prescott was fortunate enough to sign a new deal after suffering a compound ankle fracture, but his case was extremely rare.

If the six franchise-tagged players who didn’t sign long-term contracts stay health this fall, they should be able to break the bank next offseason.