The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Insider Has Latest On Adam Gase’s Future With Jets

Adam Gase looks on at New York Jets practice.FLORHAM PARK, NJ - JUNE 04: Head coach Adam Gase of the New York Jets looks on during mandatory mini camp at The Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 4, 2019 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

It’s safe to say that the Adam Gase era with the New York Jets hasn’t gone according to plan.

The Jets narrowly avoided a winless season, but currently sit at 1-13 on the year. Since arriving to lead the organization, Gase has led the team to an 8-24 record.

Plenty of Jets fans seem ready to move on from their current head coach. Luckily for them, that day might be coming sooner rather than later.

According to NFL reporter Jason La Canfora, Gase might be coaching for his job on Sunday. The Jets will take on the Browns in an important Week 16 match-up for both teams. If New York loses, he might be gone by the time the weekend is over.

The timing of the report is certainly interesting because it’s hard to see Gase lasting until next year no matter what happens over the team’s last two games. Now it seems fairly obvious that the New York head coach will put together his best effort on Sunday. If the team wins, it’s possible Gase might keep his job a little longer, even if many believe that would be counterintuitive since it would hurt the team’s NFL Draft position.

The Jets will have their work cut out for them against a talented Browns squad on Sunday. Baker Mayfield and Kevin Stefanski have created an impressive play-action heavy offense that relies heavily on a talented backfield. Cleveland goes into Sunday’s game at 10-4 and firmly in control of a playoff spot.

However, another wrinkle got thrown into this intriguing AFC match-up. Due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing in the Browns organization, the team will only have one active roster receiver available come Sunday. Cleveland already elevated a few practice squad receivers to try and give Mayfield more options this weekend.

With the news, the New York Jets might have more of a chance than ever.

No matter what Cleveland draws up, Gase will do his best to bring in another win this weekend. The Jets kickoff against the Browns at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.


About Zach Koons

Zach is an intern at The Spun.