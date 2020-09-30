NFL Insider Has New Injury Update For Jets RB Le’Veon Bell

There’s not much positive going on right now with the New York Jets, but it seems like the team got some good news regarding running back Le’Veon Bell.

Bell has been on short-term IR since reinjuring his hamstring in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. He’s missed the last two games and won’t play again tomorrow night against the Denver Broncos.

However, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Bell is expected back for New York next Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. That game will be the first one he’d be eligible to return for, since players on short-term IR must miss at least three weeks.

The Jets are hoping for anything to ignite their moribund offense, and getting Bell back certainly won’t hurt, though it remains to be seen just how much it will help.

Jets RB Le'Veon Bell, who's on short-term IR with a hamstring issue, is eyeing a Week 5 return to the lineup and intends to play vs. the Cardinals barring unforseen setback, per source. Week 5 is when Bell is eligible to rejoin the active roster. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 30, 2020

Bell carried six times for 14 yards and caught two passes for 32 yards against the Bills in Week 1.

Should he make it back for Week 5 as planned, Bell might be playing for a new head coach. Rumor has it Adam Gase’s job is in jeopardy if the 0-3 Jets don’t beat the 0-3 Denver Broncos tomorrow night.

That game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network.