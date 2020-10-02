NFL Insider Has Troubling Injury Update For Jets QB Sam Darnold

The New York Jets fell to 0-4 on the season last night with a 37-28 loss to the Denver Broncos – who started third-string quarterback Brett Rypien.

New York looked solid early, thanks to an impressive 46-yard touchdown run from quarterback Sam Darnold. That, however, was the only offensive touchdown for the Jets in the entire game.

To make matters worse, Darnold suffered a nasty hit in the second quarter that forced him to leave the game for a few minutes. He was wrapped up by a Broncos defender, who slammed Darnold to the ground on this throwing shoulder.

The former No. 3 overall pick looked to be in significant discomfort, but finished the game. On Friday afternoon, NFL insider Ian Rapoport had a troubling injury update for the Jets quarterback.

He said Darnold suffered an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder.

#Jets QB Sam Darnold suffered an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder last night, source said following tests. While it’s too early to tell how much time he’ll miss, being able to practice while in pain is a major issue. Allowing Darnold some time to heal may be the answer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2020

Rapoport suggested it’s too early to tell how much time Darnold will miss – if he is forced to miss time at all.

Darnold finished the game 23-of-42 passing for 230 yards. He added another 84 yards on the ground and the Jets only offensive touchdown of the night.

He was under constant pressure and was sacked six times during the contest.

Up next for the Jets is the Arizona Cardinals on October 11. Will Darnold be on the field to face off against Kyler Murray and the potent Cardinals offense?