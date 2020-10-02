The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Insider Has Troubling Injury Update For Jets QB Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold escapes the pocket.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets scrambles against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Jets fell to 0-4 on the season last night with a 37-28 loss to the Denver Broncos – who started third-string quarterback Brett Rypien.

New York looked solid early, thanks to an impressive 46-yard touchdown run from quarterback Sam Darnold. That, however, was the only offensive touchdown for the Jets in the entire game.

To make matters worse, Darnold suffered a nasty hit in the second quarter that forced him to leave the game for a few minutes. He was wrapped up by a Broncos defender, who slammed Darnold to the ground on this throwing shoulder.

The former No. 3 overall pick looked to be in significant discomfort, but finished the game. On Friday afternoon, NFL insider Ian Rapoport had a troubling injury update for the Jets quarterback.

He said Darnold suffered an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder.

Rapoport suggested it’s too early to tell how much time Darnold will miss – if he is forced to miss time at all.

Darnold finished the game 23-of-42 passing for 230 yards. He added another 84 yards on the ground and the Jets only offensive touchdown of the night.

He was under constant pressure and was sacked six times during the contest.

Up next for the Jets is the Arizona Cardinals on October 11. Will Darnold be on the field to face off against Kyler Murray and the potent Cardinals offense?


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.