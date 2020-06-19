NFL Insider: Jamal Adams Would “Love” To Play For 1 Team

Just under 24 hours ago, one of the NFL’s best defensive backs reportedly made it clear he wants to be traded.

According to Jets insider Rich Cimini of ESPN, Jets safety Jamal Adams wants out of New York. The former first-round pick reportedly told the team on Thursday afternoon that he wants to be traded.

The request comes after months of speculation about his future with the organization. New York reportedly shopped Adams during the 2019 season and once again before the 2020 NFL draft.

Not long after the trade demand leaked, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Adams has seven preferred trade destinations on his list.

In the nearly 24 hours since Adams’ trade demand, the star safety reportedly added another team to his preferred list. According to ESPN’s Ryan Clark, Adams would “love” to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Add another team to Jamal Adams’ list of preferred trade destinations: the Buccaneers. He told @Realrclark25 he’d love to play in Tampa Bay, which would reunite him with Todd Bowles. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 19, 2020

Adams blossomed under former Jets head coach Todd Bowles. He was visibly emotional when he learned Bowles would be fired as the team’s head coach.

With Bowles leading the defense in Tampa Bay, it looks like the Buccaneers could be in the mix for the former No. 6 overall pick.

Jamal Adams’ list of preferred destinations is now: Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Texas native clearly wouldn’t mind playing closer to home. However, we’ll have to wait and see if the Cowboys or Texans make the Jets an offer they can’t refuse.

Meanwhile, a team like Tampa Bay could swoop in.