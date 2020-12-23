NFL Insider: Jets Are “More Likely” To Trade No. 2 Pick Than Draft QB

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Jets won their first game of the season, taking down the Los Angeles Rams.

Normally, fans would be happy when their team wins a game. However, Jets fans were furious with the franchise after the team finally managed to win a game.

Why? Well, the win takes the Jets out of the No. 1 slot for the upcoming NFL draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars now own the No. 1 pick, unless Jacksonville wins another game while the Jets lose their remaining two games.

As it stands now, the Jets hold the No. 2 pick in the draft. Fans wondered if the team would still consider drafting a quarterback at No. 2 and trade current starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

Well, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright suggested the Jets are more likely to trade the No. 2 pick than take a quarterback.

I also think based on a few conversations that the Jets are more likely to trade out of 2 than take a QB. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) December 23, 2020

That thought process makes sense if the Jets value Sam Darnold above any other draft prospect not named Trevor Lawrence.

Ohio State star Justin Fields is viewed as the second-best quarterback in the draft. However, he’s struggled against top-tier competition this season.

Meanwhile, BYU’s Zach Wilson and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance are also in the running to be the second quarterback off the board.

Despite a bevy of quarterback talent in this year’s class, it would make sense for the Jets to trade back and acquire more picks to surround Sam Darnold with some depth on offense.