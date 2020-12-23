The Spun

NFL Insider: Jets Are “More Likely” To Trade No. 2 Pick Than Draft QB

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold smiles after the win.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 20: Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets reacts following the 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Jets won their first game of the season, taking down the Los Angeles Rams.

Normally, fans would be happy when their team wins a game. However, Jets fans were furious with the franchise after the team finally managed to win a game.

Why? Well, the win takes the Jets out of the No. 1 slot for the upcoming NFL draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars now own the No. 1 pick, unless Jacksonville wins another game while the Jets lose their remaining two games.

As it stands now, the Jets hold the No. 2 pick in the draft. Fans wondered if the team would still consider drafting a quarterback at No. 2 and trade current starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

Well, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright suggested the Jets are more likely to trade the No. 2 pick than take a quarterback.

That thought process makes sense if the Jets value Sam Darnold above any other draft prospect not named Trevor Lawrence.

Ohio State star Justin Fields is viewed as the second-best quarterback in the draft. However, he’s struggled against top-tier competition this season.

Meanwhile, BYU’s Zach Wilson and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance are also in the running to be the second quarterback off the board.

Despite a bevy of quarterback talent in this year’s class, it would make sense for the Jets to trade back and acquire more picks to surround Sam Darnold with some depth on offense.


