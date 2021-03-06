NFL Insider Names Jets “Only” Choice With QB Sam Darnold

The Sam Darnold era in the Big Apple could come to a close this off-season. In fact, NFL insider Bucky Brooks thinks it’s inevitable the New York Jets soon move on from the former USC star.

Darnold has yet to prove he’s capable of being a franchise quarterback, though that may not entirely be his fault. The Jets haven’t built a worthwhile roster around the 23-year-old. Despite roster limitations, Darnold may become a casualty of the Jets’ rebuild under new head coach Robert Saleh.

New York will select second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. That means the Jets will have plenty of options at quarterback, other than Trevor Lawrence who’ll likely end up on the Jacksonville Jaguars as the No. 1 pick.

Brooks thinks the Jets have to choose such a route. While Darnold may not deserve it, New York would be better off getting rid of the former USC star and moving forward with selecting a quarterback with its second overall pick.

“With all of that in mind, it’s hard to justify the Jets not taking a quarterback at No. 2,” Brooks wrote via NFL.com. “So, yeah, it seems like [Sam] Darnold’s on borrowed time in the Big Apple, and understandably so. Sure, he has been dealt a bad hand, with lackluster surrounding talent and underwhelming coaching. But elite quarterback play can overcome, or at least show promising signs of future upside. … Frankly, [Joe] Douglas doesn’t have a choice. As a team builder, he is responsible for assembling the best collection of players who fit together perfectly like a jigsaw puzzle. … That’s why the Jets would be better served to cut the cord and move on from the veteran quarterback.”

It looks like Sam Darnold’s time in New York could soon come to an end.

The Jets have yet to find their franchise quarterback, but the 2021 NFL Draft presents such an opportunity.

It’s probable we’ve seen the last of Darnold in a Jets uniform.