NFL Insider Offers Latest On Jamal Adams Trade Demand

Through various channels and platforms, All-Pro safety Jamal Adams has made it clear that he demands a trade from the New York Jets.

But by the looks of things, he may be a long ways off from getting his wish – if he gets it at all. On Friday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said that the Jets are not allowing Adams to pursue a trade. Rapoport explained that the Jets see Adams as a key part of their team despite his trade demand.

However, he also noted that even if the Jets were inclined to listen, they would need a huge offer to pull the trigger. Specifically, the Jets are seeking a package that includes at least one first-round NFL draft pick.

The big catalyst to this whole issue has been the team’s reluctance to give Adams a contract extension. Rapoport explained that the global pandemic has made it tough for teams to give out new contracts with the NFL’s financials now uncertain. But that hasn’t gone over well with Adams, who reportedly expected a contract extension back in January.

Ultimately, the Jets intend to wait Adams out – and they’re well-positioned to do so.

From @GMFB: The #Jets view Jamal Adams as a huge piece moving forward and despite his trade request… they may just do nothing and wait him out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 19, 2020

Adams has two years left on his rookie contract. Even after those years are up, the Jets can give him the franchise tag at a good price.

From a financial standpoint, the Jets appear to have all of the leverage here.

Sooner or later though, one of the two sides is going to have to blink.

Will Jamal Adams return to the Jets, or will general manager Joe Douglas oblige his trade demand?