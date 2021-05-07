NFL Insider Offers Update On Jets DL Quinnen Williams After Injury

Earlier this week, the New York Jets received unfortunate news regarding Quinnen Williams. The talented defensive lineman suffered a broken bone in his foot that required surgery.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero provided an update on Williams’ injury this Friday, announcing that the Alabama product underwent successful surgery.

The bad news for the Jets is that Williams could be out of action for at least a few months. Pelissero said the average recovery time for Williams’ injury is 10-12 weeks.

On the bright side, New York currently expects Williams to be ready in time for training camp in late July.

When talking to reporters earlier this week, Jets general manager Joe Douglas said “We’re still in the process of just making sure the imaging is right and setting everything up, but we feel good about him being back and ready to go full strength at training camp.”

#Jets DL Quinnen Williams underwent successful surgery Thursday with Dr. Robert Anderson to repair a broken bone in his foot, per source. Average recovery is 10-12 weeks and they’ll be cautious, but Williams is expected to be ready for training camp. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 7, 2021

Jets head coach Robert Saleh briefly discussed Williams’ injury this afternoon. He said that Williams’ injury was “something that was eventually going to happen.”

Hopefully for Saleh’s sake, he has Williams at 100 percent when the 2021 season comes around.

In 13 games last season, Williams had 55 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, three passes defended and two forced fumbles. That was the type of production that New York was expecting out of him when he was drafted third overall back in 2019.