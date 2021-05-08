NFL Insider Shares Bizarre Story Involving Jets’ Evaluation Of Zach Wilson

The New York Jets always knew what Zach Wilson can do as a passer, but their regime had some concerns about his overall frame. As a result, head coach Robert Saleh came up with a unique way to solve any remaining questions about the BYU product.

During BYU’s pro day on March 29, Saleh reportedly tracked down 49ers linebacker Fred Warner because he had a weird request for him. Saleh and Warner built a great coach-player relationship in San Francisco.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, Saleh wanted Warner to give Wilson a hug so he can see how the two players measure up next to each other.

All of the Jets’ concerns about Wilson’s frame went away as soon as they saw that he was eye-to-eye with Warner at the pro day.

“Wilson was eye-to-eye with Warner, he had broad shoulders that measured up with a linebacker’s and confirmed what the Jets came in believing: that he had plenty of room to grow physically and could eventually show himself to be like the other big people in his family (his dad was a Utah defensive tackle, and he has one brother who’s a BYU linebacker and another who’s verbally committed to be one in 2022),” Breer wrote, via Sports Illustrated.

This is a bizarre way of evaluating a prospect, but on the other hand, you can’t blame the Jets for thinking outside of the box.

Wilson had exceptional tape at BYU, especially during the 2020 season. However, he did have surgery on his shoulder two years ago. That alone raised some concerns about whether he can handle the physical nature of the NFL.

Although he still has a long way to go before he proves he can be the face of the franchise, Wilson seems to have a good foundation around him.

Time will tell if Wilson can be the superstar quarterback that New York has been anxiously waiting for.