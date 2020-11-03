NFL Insider Shares New Injury Update For Jets QB Sam Darnold

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has been dealing with an ailing shoulder during this lost season, but the third-year pro is trying to work through it.

Darnold has already missed two games with a right AC joint sprain. In Sunday’s 35-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Darnold took a monster hit during the second half and came up with his shoulder hanging.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Darnold underwent an MRI today, which showed he reaggravated his prior injury. However, the Jets signal caller doesn’t want to miss any more time.

New York’s next game is one week from tonight against the New England Patriots.

#Jets QB Sam Darnold underwent a precautionary MRI on his right shoulder and source said it showed a reaggravation but he will attempt to manage it and work through it. The extra day for MNF should help, as well — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2020

We commend Darnold for trying to play and help his team, but with the Jets 0-8 and going nowhere, we can’t help but think the 2018 No. 3 overall pick might be better off sitting out a while.

In fact, considering how committed Gang Green seems to be to tanking and earning the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft, don’t be surprised if Darnold gets shut down at some point.

In six games this season, Darnold has thrown for 1,045 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions.