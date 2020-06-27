NFL Insider Shares Potential Reason For Jamal Adams’ Trade Demand

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams has made it abundantly clear that he wants to be traded this offseason. While there have been rumors about a potential rift with head coach Adam Gase, it appears there’s a more important reason as to why he wants out.

Adams is one of the premier safeties in the league. Last season, he had 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks and one interception for the Jets. He currently has two years remaining on his rookie deal.

ESPN insider Jeff Darlington shed light on Adams’ situation in New York. Apparently the driving force behind Adams pushing for a trade and new contract has to do with his father’s career in the NFL.

Jamal’s father, George Adams, never ended up receiving a lucrative contract due to multiple injuries. Obviously his son doesn’t want to suffer the same fate.

Here’s what Darlington had to say about Adams, via 247Sports:

“His father, George Adams, who he is very close to was drafted by the New York Giants in 1985 as a first-round pick,” Darlington said. “The next year in training camp, after having a pretty solid rookie season, he suffered a severe hip injury that ultimately ended his career. George Adams has since had two hip replacement surgeries. He never got paid, essentially, the big dollars for his NFL career. Jamal Adams looks at that situation and says ‘I need to get paid as soon as I can because you never know when this game is taken away from you.”

If the Jets decide to put Adams on the trade block, there should be plenty of teams lining up to acquire him.

Adams recently shared his list of preferred destinations, which includes Baltimore, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Tampa Bay.

We’ll see if Adams can find his way out of New York before the start of the 2020 season.