NFL WR’s Tweet About The Florida Gym Protest Is Going Viral

New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa offered up his thoughts on the protests in Florida calling for the reopening of gyms amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, a group of protesters took to the streets outside the courthouse in Clearwater, Florida to express their desire to see gyms opened back up. According to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, gyms and fitness centers can resume business when the state enters “Phase Two” of its reopening plan.

Right now, Florida is still in “Phase One.” Hopefully, the second phase will be coming soon, but these protesters obviously are tired of waiting. They could be seen on video doing squats and push-ups to express their disapproval.

This is where Enunwa comes in. Like many others, he had some thoughts on the footage, and he shared them on Twitter. Gotta say, he made a decent point too.

“Let’s force them to open the gyms by showing them we can workout without one,” Enunwa tweeted.

“Let’s force them to open the gyms by showing them we can workout without one” https://t.co/jngjtbgbC9 — Quincy Enunwa (@QuincyEnunwa) May 11, 2020

Of course, you can get a different type of workout inside a gym, and can push yourself more with weight and strength training. But Enunwa isn’t wrong that there seems to be some irony here.

Gyms will be back up and running soon enough hopefully. In the meantime, these people are just going to have to make due with their squats, push-ups, pull-ups and burpees.