NFL Kicker Is Having A Disastrous Performance On Sunday

The New York Jets offense is showing some rare juice today as they’ve scored touchdowns on each of their first two drives. Unfortunately, their kicking situation has taken a lot of the excitement away.

Yesterday the Jets signed Alex Kessman to replace struggling field goal kicker Matt Ammendola. Kessman is in his first NFL game and it showed on his first two attempts against the Philadelphia Eagles today.

Kessman’s first extra point attempt went just left of the goalpost. His second one was way off though, and as a result the Jets have left two points on the table.

Meanwhile, the Jets’ defense is continuing to struggle, allowing back-to-back touchdowns to start the game. So the Jets were left trailing 14-12 after the game’s first few drives.

Alex Kessman's Jets debut 2 extra point attempts

0 extra point makes pic.twitter.com/9zNokbmHHu — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 5, 2021

Alex Kessman was so poor on his first two drives that by the time the Jets scored their third touchdown, the team was done with him. Jets head coach Robert Saleh decided to go for a touchdown on fourth down (and got it), then went for a two-point conversion rather than trust his kicker.

It seems safe to say that Kessman’s job is in jeopardy in just his first game with the team. And it’s a poor reflection on Jets GM Joe Douglas that he signed a kicker who is struggling just as much as the one he cut.

The Jets lead the Eagles 18-14 in the middle of the second quarter.

Has Alex Kessman’s NFL kicking career ended after just two kicks?