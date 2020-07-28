The Spun

NFL Coach Admits He’s Discussed Quarantining 1 Quarterback

General shot of the new Jets helmets at MetLife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: General view of helmets of the New York Jets during the Preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

In this COVID-19 world, NFL teams are going to have to adjust to new protocols and realities in order to keep their players safe.

Of course, players are still going to test positive for coronavirus, which will cause them to have to sit out. This will have a major impact on a team’s roster depth, particularly if a quarterback gets sick.

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase has been thinking about how to handle that situation, and how to protect his signal callers. Gase has even gone as far as to consider quarantining one quarterback at all times so they can be ready when needed.

“Once you start sticking traveling in there in the regular season, we do have to keep talking through these types of things and figuring out the best things for us to do,” Gase said today during a media conference call.

Currently, the Jets have five quarterbacks on their roster. Third-year pro Sam Darnold is the returning starter, and the team needs him to take a big leap this fall.

Behind Darnold is veteran Joe Flacco, who signed a one-year deal to be a backup this offseason. David Fales, Mike White and 2020 fourth-round pick James Morgan are also part of the depth chart.

The Jets are coming off a 7-9 campaign in Gase’s first season in New York.


