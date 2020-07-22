NFL Reacts To Woody Johnson Racism Allegations

UK ambassador and New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has been under fire this week for a number of unsavory reasons. But the political scandal he’s become the center of attention of pales in comparison to the allegations of racist behavior.

On Wednesday, CNN reported that Johnson has prompted multiple complaints to the U.S. inspector general. The allegations against the Jets owner include “racist generalizations about Black men” and questioning “why the Black community celebrates Black History Month.”

The backlash has been swift and fairly vicious in NFL circles. A number of insiders and reporters are pointing out that Johnson is likely to get into big trouble over this. Though few would go so far as to call it a team-losing incident.

Here’s just some of the reaction from around the league by analysts and former players.

I wonder how @nyjets players feel that the team owner, woody johnson, doesn’t like to be around “a whole bunch of Black people.” sounds like the @NFL’s version of Donald Sterling https://t.co/EqQtiy4agG pic.twitter.com/Ooq98gGPBl — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) July 22, 2020

Bill reading this fiasco with Woody Johnson…. pic.twitter.com/bFsa9wj1EC — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) July 22, 2020

New York Jets fans already largely despise the Johnson family for how they’ve managed the team over the past decade. So Woody Johnson is unlikely to find many supporters in New York or New Jersey.

Jets fans are already taking to Twitter to rejoice the possibility of Johnson having to sell the team a la Donald Sterling.

Make him sell the Jets!! @NFL — Kyle Lorentzen (@kylelorentzen06) July 22, 2020

Whether Johnson is forced to sell or not, these allegations are extremely distressing.

On Tuesday it was reported that President Donald Trump allegedly wanted Johnson to use his influence to get the British Open moved to one of his golf courses. But that incident is also still under review.

The Jets are coming off a 7-9 season and currently have the third-longest playoff drought in the NFL.