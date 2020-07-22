The Spun

NFL Reacts To Woody Johnson Racism Allegations

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson speaking at a podium.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 13: Woody Johnson, CEO of the Jets attends the AEG Live announcement of Paul McCarthy's concert at Met Life Stadium on April 13, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

UK ambassador and New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has been under fire this week for a number of unsavory reasons. But the political scandal he’s become the center of attention of pales in comparison to the allegations of racist behavior.

On Wednesday, CNN reported that Johnson has prompted multiple complaints to the U.S. inspector general. The allegations against the Jets owner include “racist generalizations about Black men” and questioning “why the Black community celebrates Black History Month.”

The backlash has been swift and fairly vicious in NFL circles. A number of insiders and reporters are pointing out that Johnson is likely to get into big trouble over this. Though few would go so far as to call it a team-losing incident.

Here’s just some of the reaction from around the league by analysts and former players.

New York Jets fans already largely despise the Johnson family for how they’ve managed the team over the past decade. So Woody Johnson is unlikely to find many supporters in New York or New Jersey.

Jets fans are already taking to Twitter to rejoice the possibility of Johnson having to sell the team a la Donald Sterling.

Whether Johnson is forced to sell or not, these allegations are extremely distressing.

On Tuesday it was reported that President Donald Trump allegedly wanted Johnson to use his influence to get the British Open moved to one of his golf courses. But that incident is also still under review.

The Jets are coming off a 7-9 season and currently have the third-longest playoff drought in the NFL.


