NFL Reportedly Has Had ‘No Discussions’ On Changing Any Week 16 Games

For the second straight week, the NFL is dealing with a massive outbreak of positive COVID tests across multiple NFL teams. And for the second straight week, the NFL is content to drag its feet in response.

According to ProFootballTalk, an NFL spokesperson has confirmed that there have been “no discussions” on changing any of the Week 16 games. Three NFL games will be played over the next 72 hours, but the teams with the most pressing problems play on Sunday.

As of this afternoon, the Houston Texans, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints have upwards of a dozen players the reserve/COVID-19 list each. The Jets and Texans have 40 players on the list combined, including Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

The situation for those teams is as bad now as it was for the Browns, Washington Football Team and Rams last week. But the NFL decided to wait until Friday to make a decision even though it was clear that things were getting worse.

"No discussions" on changing the status of any Week 16 game https://t.co/ryLBTDUaPd — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) December 23, 2021

It’s mind-boggling that the NFL would move around three NFL games just a few days ago but then refuse to act any faster when more NFL teams are dealing with the same problem.

The NFL absolutely has to reschedule the games now before the teams run out of players to field this Sunday.

If the league keeps acting like this all the way into mid-January, we could be facing a real problem when the playoffs roll around.