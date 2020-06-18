NFL Star Jamal Adams Has Reportedly Demanded A Trade

The relationship between the New York Jets and star safety Jamal Adams over the past year has been less than ideal.

During the 2019 NFL season, the Jets reportedly considered trading the star safety to Dallas. In the end, New York decided to hold onto Adams for the rest of the 2019 campaign.

That was until rumors of a potential trade involving Adams popped back up in the weeks before the NFL draft. Once again, the Jets decided not to pull the trigger on a trade involving arguably the team’s best player.

In the months following the draft, Adams made it clear he wants a new contract before the 2020 season kicks off. New York hasn’t taken the bait and it’s made the situation much worse.

According to Jets insider Rich Cimini of ESPN, Adams wants out of New York. The former first-round pick reportedly told the team earlier today that he wants to be traded.

Adams is unquestionably one of the best safeties in the game – if not the best. However, he’s still on his rookie contract and is being criminally underpaid for his services.

He’s been active on social media, blasting the Jets for not responding to his request for a new deal.

“I can’t even get my first proposal that they said they would send over in January…,” Adams said in an Instagram comment. “I was called ‘selfish’ tho! Lol A lot of talk no action #StayWoke.”

Will Adams finally find a new home?