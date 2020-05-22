Earlier Thursday afternoon, a report emerged suggesting the New York Jets and star safety Jamal Adams reached in impasse in contract talks.

New York Jets reporter Gary Myers suggested a stalemate in talks has caused “friction” and made a trade “very possible.” This is just the latest trade rumor involving Adams, but it seems to have legs at this point in the offseason.

Not long after Myers’ report emerged, ESPN’s Jets reporter Rich Cimini also penned a column on the developing situation. Cimini said the Jets want to wait until after the 2020 season to offer Adams a longterm deal.

The former No. 6 overall pick prefers to sign a longterm extension before the season kicks off. Although Cimini noted the Jets have no plans to trade Adams, the former LSU star is reportedly “open” to playing for a new team.

From the report:

Adams is said to be open to a trade if his contract demands aren’t met. More than half the teams in the league have reached out to the Jets to express interest, according to a source.

Earlier this offseason, Jets general manager Joe Douglas said the plan is to make Adams a “Jet for life.”

“Jamal is an unbelievable player. We’re excited about Jamal. The plan is for Jamal to be a Jet for life,” Douglas said just a few months ago.

We’ll have to wait and see if they can finally come to an agreement.