NFL World Reacts To The Bill Cowher Job Rumors

Will Bill Cowher be an NFL head coach in 2021?

The former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach retired following the 2006 season. Cowher, 63, stepped away at a very young age. The former Steelers head coach won a Super Bowl and went 161–99–1 in Pittsburgh.

Cowher, a Pennsylvania, has been linked to some NFL jobs since, but he’s always stayed retired. That will probably be the case this time, but the rumors are still swirling.

Boomer Esiason linked Cowher to the New York Jets job on Monday morning.

“All I know is that yesterday, he was showing me and Nate (Burleson) film of him coaching on the sideline where he was mic’ed up, and we looked at each other like, ‘hmm, what does that mean?’” Boomer said. “Is he sending a message? I’ve worked with him for 14 years and I’ve never seen that.”

While this is probably just speculation – and Cowher returning to the NFL is a longshot – Jets fans seem to be on board with the idea.

Boomer try’s to clear the air on Bill Cowher to the Jets “A lot of things need to line up, we are not there yet … he showed me coaching film yesterday for the first time ever” Sounds like if Jets get #1 Bill Cowher would be very interested #Jets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/szwaOhEHEE — NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) December 7, 2020

Boomer suggesting Bill Cowher might be back in play for coaching in 2021 which is ironic bc Cowher was very complimentary of the #Jets, their players and Joe Douglas yesterday. 🧐 — Drew (@DrewfromJersey) December 7, 2020

Jets going after Bill Cowher????? I’m torn on that one. Then again, Vermeil was out of the game for 14 years and won the Rams a super bowl…not out of the question. — Dan Weisel (@skweisel1227) December 7, 2020

The Jets could be an attractive job in 2021 if they land the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft (and Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence).

But will it be attractive enough to lure Cowher out of retirement?