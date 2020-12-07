The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Cowher Job Rumors

Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher on the field.Pittsburgh head coach Bill Cowher on the sidelines as the Oakland Raiders defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 20 to 13 at McAfee Coliseum, Oakland, California, October 29, 2006. (Photo by Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary)

Will Bill Cowher be an NFL head coach in 2021?

The former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach retired following the 2006 season. Cowher, 63, stepped away at a very young age. The former Steelers head coach won a Super Bowl and went 161–99–1 in Pittsburgh.

Cowher, a Pennsylvania, has been linked to some NFL jobs since, but he’s always stayed retired. That will probably be the case this time, but the rumors are still swirling.

Boomer Esiason linked Cowher to the New York Jets job on Monday morning.

“All I know is that yesterday, he was showing me and Nate (Burleson) film of him coaching on the sideline where he was mic’ed up, and we looked at each other like, ‘hmm, what does that mean?’” Boomer said. “Is he sending a message? I’ve worked with him for 14 years and I’ve never seen that.”

While this is probably just speculation – and Cowher returning to the NFL is a longshot – Jets fans seem to be on board with the idea.

The Jets could be an attractive job in 2021 if they land the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft (and Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence).

But will it be attractive enough to lure Cowher out of retirement?


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.