NFL World Is Praying For Mike White This Afternoon

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 31: Mike White #5 of the New York Jets during the first half in his first career start against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on October 31, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

New York Jets quarterback Mike White has absorbed a pounding this afternoon in Orchard Park.

White, the Jets' Cinderella signal caller, is now out of the game after taking a particularly brutal shot to his ribs. Veteran Joe Flacco came in to replace him.

"Prayers up for Mike White's ribcage, or whatever remains of it," wrote For The Win's Christian D'Andrea.

Other NFL fans followed suit with prayers for White's wellbeing.

Even the Jets' official Twitter account got in on the act.

"Thinking about our guys @MikeWhiteQB & @GeorgeFant74," the team wrote.

Before leaving the game, White completed 15-of-23 passes for 155 yards. Flacco has started 1-of-3 for one yard.

The Jets currently trail the first-place Bills 17-7 early in the fourth quarter from a rainy Highmark Stadium.

You can catch the rest of the game on national television on CBS.