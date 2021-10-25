NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Joe Flacco News

The New York Jets will likely be without rookie quarterback Zach Wilson for the next few weeks, so the organization made a move on Monday to bring in some veteran help at the position.

That’s right folks: Joe Flacco is headed back to the Big Apple.

According to multiple reports, the Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a trade involving the former Super Bowl MVP. New York will receive Flacco and will send a conditional sixth-round pick, that could turn into a fifth-rounder depending on how much the veteran quarterback plays, back to Philly.

Flacco had spent the first seven weeks of the 2021 season on the bench for the Eagles, backing up Jalen Hurts. The last time he actually played in an NFL game was last year with the Jets.

In 2020, Flacco appeared in five games for New York when Sam Darnold was sidelined with an injury. He completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 864 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Flacco will return to the Jets to replace an injured quarterback once again. An MRI confirmed that Wilson suffered a sprain PCL in Sunday’s 54-13 blowout loss to the New England Patriots, which will knock him out for the next 2-to-4 weeks. That will open the door for Flacco to take over.

With the trade deadline just around the corner, NFL fans weren’t quite sure what to make of the deal between the Eagles and Jets on Monday. Both teams are hovering near the bottom of their divisions, so moving a 36-year-old backup quarterback won’t exactly shift the needle.

Nevertheless, Jets fans seemed to be cautiously optimistic about Flacco returning to New York to bridge the gap with Wilson out.

Joe Flacco is BACK….. on the Jets ✈️ Per @MikeGarafolo pic.twitter.com/aMoWDQU6YD — Pickswise (@Pickswise) October 25, 2021

The counterpoint to this is that Flacco playing probably helps the development of guys like Moore and Mims. And if that’s the thought process, I’m cool with him starting. Would be a surprise to see him start Sunday, but he’s a quick learner so we’ll see. https://t.co/k2ajFASdtb — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) October 25, 2021

hey google how do i unburn flacco jets jersey — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 25, 2021

Necessary move by the Jets. Should have had Flacco, or someone like him, in there since August though. https://t.co/5AhMwLzBoO — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 25, 2021

JOE IS BACK THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨 https://t.co/fX8hAvgZBV — The Exit 52 Podcast (@Exit52Podcast) October 25, 2021

🎶 FLACCOS COMING HOME 🎶 https://t.co/3l68Uos4xz — Boston Connor (@BostonConnr) October 25, 2021

Flacco will likely need some time to work his way into Mike LaFleur’s offense, so it’s unclear if he’ll suit up this week when the Jets take on the Cincinnati Bengals. If that’s the case, he’ll aim to make his 2021 debut against the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 4.

With Flacco on his way to New York, the Eagles signed former Miami Dolphins signal caller Reid Sinnett on Monday in a corresponding move. That’ll leave each team with a handful of quarterbacks headed into Week 8.