NFL World Reacts To The Insane Jets vs. Raiders Finish

The New York Jets finally had a win – and then they didn’t.

New York was on the verge of its first win of the 2020 NFL regular season on Sunday. The Jets were about to beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 28-24, on Sunday afternoon. New York was the 18th team in league history to open the season at 0-11, but they wouldn’t reach 0-12.

That is, until Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders had some magic.

Las Vegas scored a game-winning touchdown on a Hail Mary! deep ball from Carr to Henry Ruggs with only seconds remaining in the clock.

Here’s the insane finish:

It doesn’t get any more Jets than that.

However, there is a positive to the loss. New York remains in pole position for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft – and Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

That’s the good part.

“That could end up being one of the best plays in Jets history,” The Ringer’s Ryen Russillo tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

That could end up being one of the best plays in Jets history — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) December 6, 2020

Of course, Trevor Lawrence unhappy jokes are being made, too. Does he want to play for the New York Jets?

We’ll probably find out.

The Jets drop to 0-12 on the season with today’s loss, while the Raiders improve to 7-5.

What a game.