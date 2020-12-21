NFL World Reacts To Jets Winning Their First Game

For the first time this season, the New York Jets won an NFL game. Incredibly, they did so by beating the previously 9-4, NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams.

The 23-20 victory came at a great price. It moved the Jets into a tie with the 1-13 Jacksonville Jaguars for the worst record in the NFL.

As a result, the Jets lost their stranglehold on the No. 1 overall pick. Jacksonville currently owns the tiebreaker due to strength of schedule. There’s still two weeks for New York to regain the top spot, but for now, Trevor Lawrence looks destined to be in teal and black.

Many Jets fans are distraught, while Rams fans are justifiably livid at the fact they lost this game. Around the NFL, there’s been plenty of analysts and reporters sharing their thoughts on the ramifications of this Jets win.

Jets are in the victory formation. So are the Jaguars. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2020

This Jets win could change the landscape of the NFL future. — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) December 21, 2020

Maybe Trevor Lawrence will refuse to go to the Jaguars. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 21, 2020

The funniest part is that Sean McVay's brain is going to remember every detail of this game forever — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) December 21, 2020

Jaguars fans going to go from defending Blake Bortles to cheering for Trevor Lawrence in three years. What a come up for them. — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) December 21, 2020

Oh my goodness – the #Jets are going to win. I feel good for the players. They’ve played hard. But in the big picture this is obviously devastating for the franchise. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 20, 2020

I know #Jets fans been on the tank for most this season but I gotta congratulate the team for playing their hearts out in spite of everything. Nothing worse than putting in the work all week to come up empty in the win column — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) December 20, 2020

The Jets/Jags/Lawrence takes will dominate the conversation and for good reason, but my goodness what an awful, inexplicable loss that is for the Rams. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) December 21, 2020

The #Jets are going to win a game! For all that it means… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2020

Awesome for the @nyjets players — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 21, 2020

Awesome for the @nyjets players — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 21, 2020

The Jets close out their season against the Browns and New England Patriots. Meanwhile, Jacksonville finishes with the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts.

The Jaguars have the advantage, and not just because they have the tiebreaker. Jacksonville hasn’t won since Week 1, and will now face a Bears team fighting for its playoff life, as well as a Colts team in the running for the AFC South.

Cleveland will likely need to beat New York to wrap up a playoff berth, but New England was eliminated from postseason contention today. They have nothing to play for moving forward, and it wouldn’t surprise us in the least if Bill Belichick does whatever he can to lose to Gang Green in Week 17 and ensure he won’t have to see Trevor Lawrence twice a year.