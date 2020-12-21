NFL World Reacts To Jets Winning Their First Game

The Spun

Jets players celebrating after scoring a touchdown.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 20: Bryce Hall #37 of the New York Jets celebrates with teammates following an interception during the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

For the first time this season, the New York Jets won an NFL game. Incredibly, they did so by beating the previously 9-4, NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams.

The 23-20 victory came at a great price. It moved the Jets into a tie with the 1-13 Jacksonville Jaguars for the worst record in the NFL.

As a result, the Jets lost their stranglehold on the No. 1 overall pick. Jacksonville currently owns the tiebreaker due to strength of schedule. There’s still two weeks for New York to regain the top spot, but for now, Trevor Lawrence looks destined to be in teal and black.

Many Jets fans are distraught, while Rams fans are justifiably livid at the fact they lost this game. Around the NFL, there’s been plenty of analysts and reporters sharing their thoughts on the ramifications of this Jets win.

The Jets close out their season against the Browns and New England Patriots. Meanwhile, Jacksonville finishes with the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts.

The Jaguars have the advantage, and not just because they have the tiebreaker. Jacksonville hasn’t won since Week 1, and will now face a Bears team fighting for its playoff life, as well as a Colts team in the running for the AFC South.

Cleveland will likely need to beat New York to wrap up a playoff berth, but New England was eliminated from postseason contention today. They have nothing to play for moving forward, and it wouldn’t surprise us in the least if Bill Belichick does whatever he can to lose to Gang Green in Week 17 and ensure he won’t have to see Trevor Lawrence twice a year.


