Brady Quinn Goes Viral For Jets Take: NFL World Reacts

On paper, the New York Jets' roster is much improved heading into the 2022 season. However, Brady Quinn isn't very confident in Robert Saleh's squad.

During a recent appearance on CBS Sports HQ, Quinn revealed that he has the Jets starting the season off with a 1-8 record.

"Their season is going to be over before they get to the bye," Quinn said. "That's just the reality of it. Their bye comes November 13. They have to play almost the entire AFC North to start the season. They might go 0-4 there."

Not only does Quinn expect the Jets to struggle this fall, he expects them to go "back to the drawing board" at quarterback.

Some fans agree with Quinn's take about the Jets' schedule being extremely tough.

"The Jets schedule to open the season is brutal, they don't play a team that isn't expected to be in playoff consideration until Week 12," one fan tweeted. "Wow not how I would want a young team to open the season."

Jets fans, meanwhile, are on the fence about Quinn's comments.

While there are many who disagree with Quinn, others believe the Jets could use his negative words as motivation.

"I love this, we need some hate to even out the narrative," a Jets fan tweeted. "I don’t think Saleh would let the team get too gassed up but this will definitely help remind the Jets where they came from."

"Bulletin-board material," another fan wrote.

The Jets will start the 2022 season at home against the Baltimore Ravens. Then, they'll be on the road to take on the Cleveland Browns.

We'll find out this fall if the Jets can make Quinn eat his words.