NFL World Reacts To Jets’ Hire Of Robert Saleh

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh on the sideline.SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 29: Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the sideline during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The 49ers defeated the Seahawks 26-21. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

The New York Jets are the latest team to hire a new head coach, tabbing San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for the position.

Saleh comes to New York after four seasons running the defense in San Francisco. He helped lead the Niners to the NFC title and a Super Bowl appearance in 2019.

The Jets interviewed Saleh twice, including once in person, before deciding on him as their man. The 41-year-old Dearborn, Mich. native interviewed for several other openings around the NFL.

Saleh’s reputation as a coach and leader is a strong one. There’s no guarantee how any hire will work out when it happens, but it appears the Jets made a quality choice.

The reaction from around the NFL world indicates they did as well.

In New York, Saleh will look to take the Jets to the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season. New York is coming off a 2-14 campaign and hasn’t had a winning record since 2015.

However, with the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft and ample cap space, there’s reason to believe things can turn around quickly for Gang Green. It’s up to Saleh to make it work.


