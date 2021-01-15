The New York Jets are the latest team to hire a new head coach, tabbing San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for the position.

Saleh comes to New York after four seasons running the defense in San Francisco. He helped lead the Niners to the NFC title and a Super Bowl appearance in 2019.

The Jets interviewed Saleh twice, including once in person, before deciding on him as their man. The 41-year-old Dearborn, Mich. native interviewed for several other openings around the NFL.

Saleh’s reputation as a coach and leader is a strong one. There’s no guarantee how any hire will work out when it happens, but it appears the Jets made a quality choice.

The reaction from around the NFL world indicates they did as well.

I’m going to miss Saleh. I’ve run in to few guys who have been more accommodating or insightful. A lot of coaches scoff at the football knowledge of us peons, but whether in a presser or one on one in the hallway, Saleh took the time to clarify and often teach. Infinite respect. — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) January 15, 2021

He’s going to bring a strong staff. Should be fun. https://t.co/9vufoZTa3s — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) January 15, 2021

It’s a good fit and what the #Jets’ organization needs. Some juice right now. https://t.co/NvFTlGWr3D — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 15, 2021

Jets fans should be pumped! Great choice in Saleh. Fantastic. And love his pick for OC. Awesome job Joe Douglas! — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) January 15, 2021

To start the rebuild, Saleh gets Justin Fields in a Shanahan system, assuming he takes a 49er assistant to be his OC Not bad https://t.co/89bB3lZMd0 — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) January 15, 2021

The 49ers spent much of 2020 without Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas and Richard Sherman, plus a laundry list of other smaller injuries to key defensive players. They still finished top 5 in total defense and consistently overachieved. The Jets’ defense will get better immediately. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 15, 2021

Really good, smart hire by the Jets. Robert Saleh's got a force-of-nature personality, is creative, and will assemble a really good staff—I'd expect either Mike LaFleur or Mike McDaniel to wind up being Saleh's OC. Excellent stylistic match for GM Joe Douglas, too. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 15, 2021

In New York, Saleh will look to take the Jets to the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season. New York is coming off a 2-14 campaign and hasn’t had a winning record since 2015.

However, with the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft and ample cap space, there’s reason to believe things can turn around quickly for Gang Green. It’s up to Saleh to make it work.