NFL World Reacts To Jets’ Joe Flacco News

With Zach Wilson injured and Mike White struggling, the New York Jets are switching to Joe Flacco as their quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

White threw four interceptions in the Jets’ 45-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Flacco finished the game and went 3-of-3 for 47 yards and a touchdown. By the looks of things, the Jets are ready to move on from White in favor of the former Super Bowl MVP.

Flacco was an 11-year starter for the Baltimore Ravens, going 96-67 and becoming the franchise’s all-time leading passer. But in 2018 he was benched in favor of rookie Lamar Jackson, and after the season he was traded to the Denver Broncos, where he went 2-6 in half a season.

At 2-7 on the season, the Jets aren’t doing anything this season other than evaluating talent. With White failing to move the ball this past week, they must believe that Flacco will help them gauge their players a little better.

To say that Jets fans are underwhelmed by this move would be an understatement. Between his age and recent play, he’s seen as a shell of his former self – and everyone agrees:

really looking forward to see what flacco can bring to the table #TakeFlight https://t.co/bIGYID7DCI pic.twitter.com/oXlHpoH96d — TA: the former King of Fleets (@TDA3397) November 17, 2021

Robert Saleh: “Hey Joe, you’re starting this week.” Flacco: pic.twitter.com/sGa1KQ0Ebv — MyBookie – Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) November 17, 2021

A bad game by Flacco and the Jets could have the TOP THREE QBs in turnover-worthy play rate. I've never rooted for anything so much in my life. https://t.co/cNph770qSb — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) November 17, 2021

Joe Flacco showing up to get reps with the first team pic.twitter.com/ZvSHFipFAz — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 17, 2021

Joe Flacco is in his second stint with the Jets. He played five games for them in 2020 and started four, but went 0-4 for the Jets in that season.

For now, he’s the team’s placeholder under center until Zach Wilson is healthy again. As for Mike White, who knows what the future has in store for him?

Can Joe Flacco lead the Jets to a win over the Dolphins this Sunday?