NFL World Reacts To Jets' Latest Zach Wilson Decision

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 21: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during warmups before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 21, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Zach Wilson won't be getting his starting job back, but the New York Jets might need the onetime No. 2 overall pick this weekend.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that Wilson will serve as the team's backup for Sunday's pivotal game against the Detroit Lions. Veteran Joe Flacco held that role the last couple of weeks.

Mike White will once again start for New York, but the former fifth-round pick had to leave last Sunday's game against Buffalo after taking a massive shot to the ribs.

He eventually returned, but it will be worth monitoring how White looks early on against the Lions. Wilson might be needed at some point on Sunday.

"Flacco was terrible Sunday, but I just hope this is being done because #Jets coaching staff thinks Wilson has made progress the last few weeks rather than just out of sheer panic," said the "Play Like A Jet" podcast on Twitter.

"No other choice after the way Flacco looked in spot duty," added another Jets fan.

"Had to happen. Flacco is cooked and has the 'get me back to drinking on the beach in Sea Isle' glaze on his face ATP," chimed in Joe Caporoso of Whistle Sports and "Turn On The Jets."

"Robert Saleh says Zach Wilson will be QB2 for the #Jets this week. That’s the right move," said SNY's Connor Hughes.

Wilson was benched after the Jets' Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. New York is 1-2 with White starting since then.