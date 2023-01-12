Look: NFL World Reacts To Jets Owner's Announcement

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: New York Jets owner Woody Johnson talks on the sidelines before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on September 15, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Michael Adamucci/Getty Images)

Jets owner Woody Johnson addressed the media this Thursday about the team's recent moves. The front office has already parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and offensive line coach John Benton.

Johnson also revealed his plans for the team's quarterback room.

Though the roster hasn't changed yet, Johnson made it known that he'd be willing to spend money to acquire a veteran quarterback this offseason. He referred to a high-caliber quarterback as the "missing piece" for the Jets.

Johnson's comments have fans wondering which quarterbacks the Jets will pursue this offseason.

"Derek Carr, you are at Jet," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "Jimmy G and Saleh reunion? Or does Derek Carr end up with the Jets?"

"Code for yeah well we are up for a Derek Carr trade," a Twitter user wrote.

It's pretty obvious the Jets need an upgrade at quarterback this offseason.

Jets quarterbacks Joe Flacco, Zach Wilson and Mike White combined for 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season.