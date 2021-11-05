NFL World Reacts To Jets’ Performance On Thursday Night Football

The New York Jets came into tonight off a big upset of the Cincinnati Bengals. They did not build off that victory.

Quarterback/cult hero Mike White led a touchdown drive to tie the game at 7 in the first quarter–but he got hurt during the series and would not return. From there, it has been all downhill.

The Jets have been outscored 35-9 since White hooked up with Elijah Moore for that early TD. They trail 42-16 late in the third quarter, and the game has honestly not been that close.

New York’s defense has already surrendered nearly 500 yards of total offense, including 261 on the ground on only 27 carries. That’s right, the Colts are averaging nearly 10 yards per rushing attempt.

Third-string quarterback Josh Johnson has tried his best, but has only been able to find the end zone once. Overall, tonight has been an absolute disaster for the Jets, and the NFL world is pulling no punches about how poorly New York has played.

Troy Aikman: "Boy, I'd hate to be a New York Jet on Monday morning." Joe Buck: "The only drama left is how good is the headline gonna be in The New York Post." 😂🏈 pic.twitter.com/HS0HAbxCS5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 5, 2021

Throw the damn towel, Jets. This is embarrassing. At least Colts -10 is a slam dunk winner — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 5, 2021

Embarrassing — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) November 5, 2021

This is a freakin joke — Evan Roberts (@EvanRobertsWFAN) November 5, 2021

Robert Saleh going with the bold defensive strategy of teaching his players to never tackle or cover anyone. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 5, 2021

This is one of those weeks where the #Jets do not look like a Super Bowl contender, I’m guessing. That’s a 78-yard touchdown run for Taylor. And the #Jets are losing 41-10. PAT coming. 478 yards allowed with 6:02 left in the third quarter. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 5, 2021

The Colts have scored six touchdowns in seven possessions. The one possession they didn't score ended at the 1 yard line. https://t.co/euyg2xZMCO — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 5, 2021

You win. Done. Not watching this trash anymore tonight. I’ll roll the dice on missing out on the epic comeback. Out. Click. — Brandon Tierney 🎤 (@BrandonTierney) November 5, 2021

Throw the damn towel — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) November 5, 2021

jets stay in rebuild mode. build something — charles (redzone 8-0) mcdonald (@FourVerts) November 5, 2021

Two weeks ago, the Jets conceded 54 points to the New England Patriots. There’s a legitimate chance the Colts get close to or surpass that total tonight.

The best part about tonight’s game for the Jets will be when the clock hits triple zeroes.