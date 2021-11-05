The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jets’ Performance On Thursday Night Football

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City ChiefsMIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh of the San Francisco 49ers looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The New York Jets came into tonight off a big upset of the Cincinnati Bengals. They did not build off that victory.

Quarterback/cult hero Mike White led a touchdown drive to tie the game at 7 in the first quarter–but he got hurt during the series and would not return. From there, it has been all downhill.

The Jets have been outscored 35-9 since White hooked up with Elijah Moore for that early TD. They trail 42-16 late in the third quarter, and the game has honestly not been that close.

New York’s defense has already surrendered nearly 500 yards of total offense, including 261 on the ground on only 27 carries. That’s right, the Colts are averaging nearly 10 yards per rushing attempt.

Third-string quarterback Josh Johnson has tried his best, but has only been able to find the end zone once. Overall, tonight has been an absolute disaster for the Jets, and the NFL world is pulling no punches about how poorly New York has played.

Two weeks ago, the Jets conceded 54 points to the New England Patriots. There’s a legitimate chance the Colts get close to or surpass that total tonight.

The best part about tonight’s game for the Jets will be when the clock hits triple zeroes.

