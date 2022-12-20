NFL World Reacts To Jets' Quarterback Announcement

FLORHAM PARK, NJ - AUGUST 10: New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) and quarterback Zach Wilson (2) during New York Jets training camp on August 10, 2021 at the Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New York Jets are rolling with Zach Wilson as their starter for Thursday's game against Jacksonville.

Mike White, who replaced Wilson when the second-year pro was benched last month, will have to miss another start due to the broken ribs he suffered against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 11.

As a result, Wilson will be starting a second-straight must-win game for Gang Green. He threw for 317 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in an up-and-down performance against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

New York lost that game to fall to 7-7 on the season. Reaction to the news Wilson is starting again is mixed, to say the least.

"Zach Wilson should finish the season for the #Jets. Period," said former Jets tight end Anthony Becht. "Reasons…team has exceeded expectations, 3 meaningful Dec games, need most info [possible] for future, let the kid, alone, pass or fail the test, let him dictate his own narrative…finishing the yr helps that. Playoffs a bonus."

"Lolz *Jets! But it’s a fun “what if” to consider? Mac Jones for Zach Wilson swap?!" theorized FOXSports' Henry McKenna.

"Zach Wilson in primetime on a windy, rainy night in the cold. What could possibly go wrong?" asked analyst Brett Kollmann.

"It’s like a nightmare, but you know you’re gunna have it before it happens," one fan added.

"I lowkey got a good feeling," countered another.

"Let Mike get healthy….meanwhile the Jets can win if they get the run game cooking Thursday," chimed in a third.

The Jets and Jaguars will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday on Amazon Prime.